Mcdonald’s (MCD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “McDonald’s impressive earnings surprise history, various sales and digital initiatives as well as positive comparable sales have helped the stock to outperform its industry in the past six months. Also, earning estimate for 2018 have increased over the past month. Furthermore, increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the United States should boost its performance. These apart, the company’s efforts to drive growth in International Lead & High Growth Markets bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the trailing 13 quarters. Yet, high labor costs and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Moreover, revenues have been under pressure for quite some time due to strategic refranchising initiatives. Even its heightened focus on refranchising should cut the capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $190.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.72. 112,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,461. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $110,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

