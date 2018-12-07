Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 4786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Birth-Related Neurolo Virginia purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/medalist-diversified-reit-mdrr-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-8-50.html.

About Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.