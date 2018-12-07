Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 4786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th.
In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Birth-Related Neurolo Virginia purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)
There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc
