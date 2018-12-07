Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $29.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $33.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,233. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 795,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.