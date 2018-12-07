Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

EBSB stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $832.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Sartori sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

