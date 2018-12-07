Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Stake Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Meritage Homes worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $884.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Bradford bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

