Metals Exploration (MTL) Trading 4% Higher

Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 7,396,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,734% from the average session volume of 192,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

