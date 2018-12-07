Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Methode Electronics worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,273,000 after buying an additional 423,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,270,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,191,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,419,000 after buying an additional 893,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,919,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 875,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,276,000 after buying an additional 150,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

