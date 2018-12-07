Metlife (MET) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.46

Media stories about Metlife (NYSE:MET) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Metlife earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Metlife’s score:

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

WARNING: “Metlife (MET) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.46” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/metlife-met-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-46.html.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.