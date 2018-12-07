MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on MGIC Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 7,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,871.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 631,143 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 428,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 288,100 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 2,445,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,516. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 48.63%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

