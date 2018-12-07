MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stake Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $27.31 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

