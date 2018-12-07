Micron Technology (MU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Micron's top line is being negatively impacted by the falling demand for semiconductor chips. The U.S.-China trade war is keeping the company under pressure, as most of the demand for its products came from China. Moreover, expected decline in contract pricing for NAND does not bode well for Micron. Additionally, CPU shortages in the client compute market and inventory adjustments with some customers are near-term headwinds. Increasing competition in the industry also remains a concern for the company. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period. However, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing its capabilities through acquisitions, which are likely to boost its top line in the long run. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.51.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. 1,066,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,493,244. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $718,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,107,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 330,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $201,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.