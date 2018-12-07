Mindexcoin (MIC) Hits Market Cap of $211,524.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $211,524.00 and $1,414.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.03171695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00139410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00172549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.74 or 0.09476052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,324,292 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

