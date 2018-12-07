Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (GZZ) Insider Buys C$19,780.00 in Stock

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) insider Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,780.00.

Jimmy S.H. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 4,500 shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 19,500 shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 33,500 shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,040.00.

On Thursday, November 22nd, Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 22,000 shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,280.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 31,000 shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 80,000 shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

Shares of GZZ stock traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.24. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,963. Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.30.

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Company Profile

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

