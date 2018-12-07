Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,902 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-buys-5902-shares-of-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.