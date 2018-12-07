Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 7,591 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of HP by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,944,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $127,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $880,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of HP by 8,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,528,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,308,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,572,237 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $143,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. HP’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 3,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $91,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 829,934 shares of company stock valued at $21,227,333. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

