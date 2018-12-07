Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mplx has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. Mplx’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 240.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 19.9% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 25.7% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Mplx by 19.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

