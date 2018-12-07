Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.18 Million Position in Raymond James (RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Raymond James worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 86.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 57.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

