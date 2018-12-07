Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Shares of HII opened at $202.89 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $194.61 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

