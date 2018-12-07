MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Murphy Oil (MUR)

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, September 28th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 102.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.