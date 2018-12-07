MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,454 Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 27.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 131.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $91,058.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $3,208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,859,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,636,008.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,423. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.88 and a beta of 1.07. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,454 Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/mml-investors-services-llc-buys-shares-of-5454-clean-harbors-inc-clh.html.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.