MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,657,259.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,810. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

