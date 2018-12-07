MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 596,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $20.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/mml-investors-services-llc-raises-position-in-vaneck-vectors-russia-etf-rsx.html.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.