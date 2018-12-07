Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 799.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $480,471,000 after buying an additional 251,227 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,484,000 after buying an additional 194,992 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 296.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 198,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,629,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $1,699.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.80 billion, a PE ratio of 373.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,842 shares of company stock valued at $42,513,241. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

