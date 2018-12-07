Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Stake Raised by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 874,200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $4,711,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43,291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider James Woys acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.79 per share, with a total value of $3,719,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $135,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

