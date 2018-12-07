Momo (MOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Momo had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,645. Momo has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. 86 Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TH Capital reduced their target price on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

