Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Momo had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 37.12%. Momo’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

MOMO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 92,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,645. Momo has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Momo (MOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/momo-momo-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-09-eps.html.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.