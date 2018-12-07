Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,639 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $1,356,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $3,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,354,759.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,943 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,423. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

CSCO opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

