Mongodb (MDB) PT Raised to $110.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.85.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.25. 27,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of -0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management sold 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $56,344,131.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,668,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,904 shares of company stock worth $79,863,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mongodb by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,731 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mongodb by 587.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mongodb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,670,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in Mongodb by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.