Monroe Capital (MRCC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRCC. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Monroe Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Monroe Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.75. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $192,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 62.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 24.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.