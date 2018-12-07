Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $3,066,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $531,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $20,335,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $58.58 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

