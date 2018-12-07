Morgan Stanley Boosts Zscaler (ZS) Price Target to $41.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. 917,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.19. Zscaler has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $1,742,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 6,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $245,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,228 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 240.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.