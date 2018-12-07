Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,541 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12,038.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $34.55 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

