Mothership (MSP) Reaches One Day Volume of $15,648.00

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Mothership token can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Mothership has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Mothership has a market cap of $5.06 million and $15,648.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.02966074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00135689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00185829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.09758424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Mothership Profile

Mothership was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX.

Buying and Selling Mothership

Mothership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mothership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mothership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mothership using one of the exchanges listed above.

