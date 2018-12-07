MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.84

MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on MOTIF BIO PLC/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MOTIF BIO PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a market cap of $105.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.52.

MOTIF BIO PLC/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

