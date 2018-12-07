MRC Global Inc (MRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,991,251 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 2,647,978 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 333,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,002,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on MRC Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 501.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.64.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

