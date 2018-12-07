MS International (MSI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.33

News coverage about MS International (LON:MSI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MS International earned a daily sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MSI opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Friday. MS International has a 12 month low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

MS International (LON:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In other MS International news, insider Michael O’Connell purchased 13,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £25,015.40 ($32,687.05).

MS International Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

