MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (MTUAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTUAY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. HSBC raised MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

MTUAY stock traded down $5.71 on Friday, reaching $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 193. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

