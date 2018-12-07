MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (MTUAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.95. 309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.73. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $115.79.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

