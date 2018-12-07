Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in WPX Energy by 321.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens began coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc-has-6-68-million-position-in-wpx-energy-inc-wpx.html.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.