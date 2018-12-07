MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Insider Charles J. Viater Sells 2,636 Shares of Stock

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,636 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $94,711.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MFSF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $288.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.13.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from MutualFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. MutualFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

