Mylan NV (MYL) Holdings Raised by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the quarter. Mylan accounts for about 5.6% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.26% of Mylan worth $48,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYL shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Mylan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mylan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mylan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/mylan-nv-myl-holdings-raised-by-sphera-funds-management-ltd.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.