Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,601. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 31.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 128.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,561 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.