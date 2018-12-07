Natera (NTRA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Natera from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Natera to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $17.69 on Friday. Natera has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $3,443,340.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,014,988 shares of company stock valued at $48,674,710 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Natera by 38.3% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

