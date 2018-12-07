National Bank Financial Trims Cardinal Energy (CJ) Target Price to C$7.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 172.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJ. CIBC dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. GMP Securities dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.82.

Shares of CJ stock traded down C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,228. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider David Kelly bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,922.00. Insiders have purchased 52,600 shares of company stock worth $164,425 over the last quarter.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

