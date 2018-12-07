National Bank of Canada to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.36.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$57.58 and a 12-month high of C$65.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Louis Vachon sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$728,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,116.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.