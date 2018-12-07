National Beverage (FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $260.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 3,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $127.32.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.90 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIZZ. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on National Beverage from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/national-beverage-fizz-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.