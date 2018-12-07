National Beverage (FIZZ) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIZZ. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on National Beverage from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 312.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 13.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

