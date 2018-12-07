National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.77.

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Edward Jones cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

NYSE:NOV opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at $295,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

