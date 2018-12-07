National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.55%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $822,560. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,268,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,080,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,280,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,785,000 after purchasing an additional 717,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 247,911 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.