Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 998737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navios Maritime Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,792,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 500,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,359,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 982.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 385,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

